Stearns County Judge Sentences Man for Abusing Young Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a preschool-aged girl.
After a two-day trial in February, 36-year-old Aaron Edberg was convicted on two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a time between 2020 and 2021 when he lived with the victim and her mother in Eden Valley.
The girl reported the abuse to a teacher in December 2023 after they had moved out of Minnesota. Court records show the girl underwent a forensic interview at a Children's Advocacy Center in California in early 2024.
The victim told investigators that Edberg made her perform sex acts on him multiple times in the home they shared.
The girl told investigators the incidents happened when she was four and five years old.
Edberg gets credit for having served more than two years behind bars.
