Stearns County Jail Inmate Punches Guard in the Face

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jailer was taken to the hospital after he was punched in the face by an inmate Thursday evening, according to Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka.

The assault occurred as officers began locking down inmates following the end of the evening meal. 26-year-old Joshua Peterson reportedly refused to re-enter his cell.

As the correctional officer attempted to return Peterson to his cell, Peterson struck him in the face with a closed fist. Several other officers responded and helped return Peterson to his cell.

The officer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Peterson was booked into jail Jan. 10 on second-degree assault charges, according to the Stearns County Jail roster.

The incident is currently under investigation.