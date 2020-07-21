Stearns County Has 7 New Cases of COVID-19, State Records 352

ST. PAUL -- There were 352 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

Stearns County had 7 new cases, Sherburne County has 18 new cases and Benton County had 2 new cases.

There have been over 47,000 people test positive for the virus, with over 41,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.

MDH says there are 266 people hospitalized, with 112 in the ICU.

Minnesota has completed over 876,000 tests.