Stearns County Family Escapes Home After Blankets Catch Fire

FARMING TOWNSHIP -- A Stearns County toddler escaped serious injury after a fire broke out in their bedroom early Monday.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says a 911 call came in just before 2:00 a.m. about a house fire along 307th street in Farming Township. Both parents and all three children made it out of the house safely, but a 2-and-a-half-year-old child had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The sheriff says the fire appears to have started in the child's bedroom when blankets caught fire from a heater.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and was quickly put out.

The Fire Marshall is investigating.