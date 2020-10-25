Stearns County Extending Drive-Thru Ballot Drop-Off Hours

WAITE PARK – The Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park will have extended drive-thru hours for dropping off ballots beginning Tuesday.

Drive-thru ballot drop off hours will be:

  • Tuesday, Oct.27 through Friday, Oct. 30 – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 31 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The drive-thru ballot drop-off will not be open on Election Day.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office at 320-656-3920 or elections@co.stearns.mn.us.

