Stearns County Extending Drive-Thru Ballot Drop-Off Hours
WAITE PARK – The Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park will have extended drive-thru hours for dropping off ballots beginning Tuesday.
Drive-thru ballot drop off hours will be:
- Tuesday, Oct.27 through Friday, Oct. 30 – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The drive-thru ballot drop-off will not be open on Election Day.
Anyone with questions can reach out to the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office at 320-656-3920 or elections@co.stearns.mn.us.