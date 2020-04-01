Stearns County Doing Legal Work Remotely [PODCAST]

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She talked about how Covid-19 has forced them to adjust their day to day activities. Meetings with judges and lawyers are done online and prisoners are not being transported from prisons. Janelle has instructed her staff to note any change due to coronavirus they are doing now that could be efficient that they will plan to keep doing.

The three most common questions she says that she is getting from the public is 1) Are you stopping people 2) Do people need papers 3) Will liquor stores stay open? The answer to these 3 are "no" law enforcement isn't stopping people in public but asking them to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other. Papers are not needed to be in public and as of now liquor stores are still open.