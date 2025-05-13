Stearns County Officials Fear Big Tax Hikes From Proposed Budget Shifts

Stearns County Officials Fear Big Tax Hikes From Proposed Budget Shifts

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is sounding the alarm on budget proposals being floated down at the state capitol.

County leaders say the budget solutions would significantly shift the financial burden onto counties and cause steep property tax increases.

The proposals from the Minnesota House, Senate, and governor would mean some state-mandated services would fall on the counties without needed state funding.

County Administrator Mike Williams says the proposals are not true budget reforms...

These cost shifts don't reduce the size of government or address the deficit with reforms, they simply push the bill onto local property taxpayers.

Under the various budget proposals, cost shifts could raise Stearns County's tax levy by $9.2-million to $11.6-million. Before accounting for normal cost growth, Williams says that translates to a 9.5% to 11.9% increase in taxes.

Stearns County leaders are urging lawmakers to oppose budget solutions that put the state mandates on the backs of county property taxpayers.

 

