Stearns County Awarded Another Broadband Grant

STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- Stearns County has secured another grant to complete its broadband expansion project across the county.

Minnesota's Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program has awarded Stearns County $1.25-million to complete expansion projects in Paynesville Township, Wakefield Township and Luxemburg.

In total, the county has received more than $21-million in Border-to-Border grants and $16.7-million in County and Township American Rescue Plan funds.

The project has brought high-speed internet access to all participating townships in the county.

