Stearns County Announces First Phase of COVID-19 Vaccinations

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County has received two shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and has begun vaccinating first responders, including law enforcement, fire departments, and paramedics.

The second shipment is going to long-term care facilities throughout the county.

Stearns County is anticipating several additional shipments of the vaccine as we move through the phased rollout plan.

County officials are hoping to learn more about the next phase of distribution and who will be included over the coming days.

Stearns County is also adding a COVID-19 vaccine page on the county's website sometime during the week of January 11th.