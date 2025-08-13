Stearns County Ag Inspector Given Lifetime Achievement Award

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A retiring Stearns County Agricultural Inspector has been given a prestigious award.

The Minnesota Association of County Agricultural Inspectors and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture have presented Bob Dunning with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the statewide conference recently.

The award recognizes Dunning's decades of dedication, leadership, and partnership in advancing the Ag Inspector program in the state.

Dunning has served on numerous committees and legislative projects, including playing a key role in getting the bill to fund the County Agricultural Inspector position passed for the first time.

Dunning has a long history of training weed inspectors and conducting extensive road surveys to develop noxious weed management strategies in Stearns County.

Dunning is retiring at the end of August.

