Stearns County Adding Absentee Voting Locations for Primary

ST. CLOUD -- The August primary is a week from Tuesday and now Stearns County residents will have more options for voting early.

Beginning this Tuesday all county residents can vote in person at one of three locations the Stearns County Administration Center, the Service Center in Waite Park, or the Melrose City Hall. Hours at all three locations are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Also, voters in the cities of Albany, Avon, Cold Spring, Paynesville, Sartell, St. Cloud, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, Sauk Centre and Waite Park can vote in person at their city hall during their normal hours as well as this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Absentee balloting may also be done by mail. You can apply for an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.org.