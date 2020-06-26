Stearns County Adds 15 New Cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County saw it's largest spike in COVID-19 cases this week.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 498 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 15 of those in Stearns County.

In total there are 2,156 cases and 19 deaths in Stearns County. Sherburne County added five new cases, while Benton County remained the same.

State totals have climbed to 34,616 confirmed cases of the virus.

MDH says there were 5 new deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the states death total to 1,411.

There are currently 335 people in the hospital with the virus, with 157 of them in the ICU.

The state has completed over 557,000 COVID-19 tests.