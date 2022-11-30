Stearns Co. Review Confirms Election Results Are Accurate

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County officials confirm the results of the election.

The Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says they've just completed the Post-Election Review process. This process is a hand count of the ballots for the U.S. Representative and Governor's race.

The ballots are hand-counted to make sure the results that the voting machines reported on Election Day are an accurate reflection of the marked ballots. Post-Election reviews are one layer of security to ensure the election is free, fair, secure, and accurate.

They randomly selected three precincts for this process in Collegeville Township, St. Wendel Township, and Sauk Center City.

After this process, it has been determined the machines were completely accurate.