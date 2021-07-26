Stearns, Benton Counties Added to List Under Burn Restrictions

ST. PAUL -- Stearns and Benton counties are being added to a growing list under a burn restriction.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is activating additional burning restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday for Benton, Stearns, Aitkin, Becker, Carlton, Clearwater, and Mahnomen counties.

Burning restrictions remain in place for the eastern portion of Roseau county, and all of Beltrami, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Morrison, St. Louis, Todd and Wadena counties.

Under the restriction, only campfires in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort are allowed. No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits. You should check with your local community for any additional restrictions on fireworks. The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste.

The burning restrictions will remain in place until terminated by the DNR Commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a reduction in fire danger.

