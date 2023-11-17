Stearns Bank Again Matching Food Shelf Donations Up to $100K

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Once again, Stearns Bank is partnering with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation on the Stearns Bank Community Challenge.

From November 20th through December 31st, all money donated to one of three area food shelves will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000.

The eligible food shelves are...

The Catholic Charities Food Shelf in St. Cloud at 911 18th Street North, St. Cloud, MN 56302 or at ccstcloud.org/donate.

The St. Cloud Salvation Army at 400 US Highway 10, St. Cloud, MN 56304 or on the St. Cloud Salvation Army website.

The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf at P.O. Box 384, St. Joseph, MN 56374.

Donations should be sent directly to the food shelf and to the attention of the Stearns Bank Community Challenge.

 

