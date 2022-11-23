Community Challenge Raising Money for Local Food Shelves

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local company is helping fight hunger in central Minnesota this winter.

Stearns Bank National Association and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up for a Community Challenge. The fundraiser will support three area food shelves through the upcoming holiday season.

Now through December 31st, Stearns Bank will be matching donations to Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, and the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

Donations can be mailed directly to any of the three with the attention “Stearns Bank Community Challenge,” or submitted online.

