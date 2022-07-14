State Settles with St. Cloud Company on Discrimination Complaint

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has announced a settlement agreement with Nahan Printing in St. Cloud.

It requires the company to enforce policies that prevent racial discrimination and create a more welcoming workplace.

The Department found that Nahan violated the state's civil rights law when it discriminated against a former employee because he is black. The Department's investigation found that from 2018 to 2019 white employees at Nahan regularly harassed a black employee and his son, who also worked at the company, because of their race.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights will monitor the company for two years to ensure compliance with the settlement agreement.