State Reports Under 1,000 New Cases of COVID-19, 4 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were under 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday. The state saw 980 new cases and four more deaths.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 18 new cases, Sherburne County had 13 and Benton County had 5. There were also no COVID related deaths reported in the St. Cloud metro area.

State health officials say there was just one person admitted to the hospital.

The state has reported over 437,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.