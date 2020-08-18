State Reports 9 More COVID-19 Deaths, Sherburne County Has 1

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were nine more people who died from complications related to COVID-19 Monday.

One of those deaths were in Sherburne County, a person in their 70's, which is the county's 11th COVID-19 death. Statewide there have been a total of 1,721 people who have died from the virus.

Minnesota says there is 304 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, which is 18 more than the previous day. There is also 154 people in the ICU, down one from the day before.

MDH says there were 359 new cases of COVID-19 with 11 in Stearns County, six in Benton County four in Sherburne County.

Over 66,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.