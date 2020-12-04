State Reports 5,371 New Cases of COVID-19 and 61 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 61 more people have died from COVID-19 Thursday, including four people in the St. Cloud metro area.

Stearns County had one of those deaths, a person in their 80s, while Benton County had three, one person in their 80s and two in their 90s. The state death total is now at 3,845.

MDH says there was another 5,371 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Stearns County reported 111 new cases, Sherburne County had 77, and Benton County had 37.

Minnesota has had 338,973 positive cases of COVID-19, with 293,151 people no longer needing to be in isolation.

The state has completed over 4.4-million coronavirus tests.