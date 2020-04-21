State Reports 17 More Deaths Related to COVID-19
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 17 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19. That brings the state's death total related to the coronavirus up to 160 people.
There were an additional 97 positive cases bringing that total up to 2,567.
Meanwhile, 52 more people recovered from the virus with that number up to 1,254.
The state still has 237 people in the hospital right now battling COVID-19 and 117 of those are in the ICU. That is 9 less than Monday.
The state completed 847 tests yesterday, with that number now up to 47,697 since testing began back in early March.
Wright County -- 27 cases, 1 death
Stearns County -- 18 cases, 0 deaths
Sherburne County -- 13 cases, 0 deaths
Benton County -- 4 cases, 0 deaths
Todd County -- 3 cases, 0 deaths
Morrison County -- 1 case, 0 deaths