State Records 310 New COVID Cases, Stearns County Adds 12

ST. PAUL -- There were 310 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths Monday according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest report.

Statewide totals are now at over 25,500 cases and 1,072 deaths.

Of the state's death totals, 866 have come from long-term care facilities. There are currently 537 people in the hospital, with 248 of them in the ICU.

Stearns County saw 12 new cases bringing totals to 2,042 with 13 deaths, Sherburne County added seven new cases for totals of 253 cases and two deaths, while Benton County remained at 178 cases and three deaths.

MDH says there have been over 258,000 total tests completed in Minnesota.