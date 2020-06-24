State Records 304 New COVID Cases, Stearns County Adds 1

ST. PAUL -- There were 304 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the states total number of cases has risen to 33,763 and the states death total is now at 1,397. Of those, 1,102 of them have come from long-term care facilities.

Stearns County add one new case of the virus bringing the total to 2,140 cases and 19th deaths. Sherburne and Benton County did not record any new cases.

The number of people in the hospital today is at 340, with 160 in the ICU.

Over 29,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.