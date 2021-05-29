State Patrol: Woman Killed When Car Lands in Tree

MILLE LACS LAKE -- A woman died in a crash near Mille Lacs Lake in Mille Lacs County on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m.

Troopers say 21-year-old Carlee Lafond of Taconite was driving northbound on Highway 169 passing other northbound traffic in the southbound lane when she swerved and lost control of her vehicle. She went off the road into the ditch, the car rolled, hit a tree, and then struck and landed in another tree.

