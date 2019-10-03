State Patrol: Woman Hurt When Semi Turns in Front of Car

ST. MICHAEL -- A woman was hurt when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in St. Michael.

The semi was going north on Highway 241 and was turning to go west on Interstate 94 when it turned in front of the southbound car.

Forty-nine-year-old Sara Parks of Buffalo was taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 37-year-old Balwinder Dhillon, was not hurt.