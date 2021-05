BROOK PARK -- A Waite Park man was hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Pine County Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. in Brook Park.

Twenty-three-year-old Adam Boyer was driving his pickup eastbound near Beaver Claw Road when it left the road, hit the embankment and came to a rest in the ditch.

Boyer was taken to the hospital in Mora with non-life-threatening injuries.

