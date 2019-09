MELROSE -- A truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 near Melrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 61-year-old driver from Albia, Iowa was going east when the truck went off the road and into the median.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

His name has not been released yet.