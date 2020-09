ZIMMERMAN -- A teenager was hurt when the SUV he was driving rolled several times.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on southbound Highway 169 in Sherburne County south of Zimmerman.

State Troopers says 18-year-old William Stone of Burnsville apparently fell asleep at the wheel.

He was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.