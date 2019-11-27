State Patrol: Statewide Crash Totals

UNDATED -- Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol have been busy responding to crashes across the state.

There was a total of 306 crashes on the state's highways between 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Eighteen people were hurt in those crashes, but there were no reported serious injuries or fatalities.

In addition, troopers helped with another 434 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch. Also, there were 22 jackknifed semis.