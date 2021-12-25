ST. MICHAEL -- The Minnesota State Patrol has been asked to investigate a fatal accident involving a Wright County Sheriff's deputy.

The squad car was responding to a medical emergency and struck a pedestrian in a driveway.

The incident happened Thursday night at about 8:00 p.m. at 400 Main Street North in St. Michael.

The pedestrian who died was 84-year-old Harold Welter of St. Michael.

The deputy driving the squad car was 37-year-old Dustin Hatzenbeller of Otsego. He was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the road was snow and ice-covered.