State Patrol: Several Crashes On I-94 in Western Minnesota

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes and vehicles sliding off the road Friday morning.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says Interstate 94 has the majority of the incidents. Several of them include semis.

In west-central Minnesota, from Thursday night through 10:00 a.m. Friday troopers responded to seven crashes with three of them having non-life-threatening injuries. An additional 18 other vehicles slid off-road and required assistance & 9 jackknifed semis.

In the St. Cloud region, troopers have responded to 11 crashes from Thursday night until 10:00 a.m. Friday. Four of the crashes involved non-life-threatening injuries. Two other vehicles slid off the road and needed assistance. One crash involved a pickup pulling a cattle trailer I94 near St. Joseph - no injuries.

So far there have been no injuries reported in western Minnesota. However, the State Patrol is reporting a fatal cash up in St. Louis County. That happened at about 4:00 p.m. on Thursday on snow and ice-covered roads.

Most schools in western and southern Minnesota are running either two hours late Friday, or are closed for the day.

