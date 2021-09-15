State Patrol: Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Semi Near Cokato
COKATO -- A pedestrian died when they were hit by a semi early Wednesday morning near Cokato.
Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Highway 12 in Wright County.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released later.
