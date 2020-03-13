State Patrol: Pedestrian Hurt After Being Hit By A Truck

SARTELL -- A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:15 p.m Friday at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1 in Sartell.

State Troopers says the International truck was traveling south on Highway 15 and approaching County Road 1. The pedestrian tried to cross the road against the red light and was struck by the truck in the southbound lanes.

The State Patrol has identified the pedestrian as 37-year-old Michael Coulter of Cambridge. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The semi driver is identified as 30-year-old Cody Enstad of Cold Spring. He was not hurt.