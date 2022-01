UNDATED -- The snow and slick road conditions caused hundreds of crashes around the state.

The Minnesota State Patrol says statewide from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday they responded to 389 crashes. They say 29 people were hurt in those crashes.

They help another 298 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.

There were also 11 semis that jackknifed.