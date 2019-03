UNDATED -- We didn't get a lot of snow Wednesday, but it was enough to cause some slick roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to a total of 501 crashes statewide between noon Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

There were 53 injuries, but none were serious.

Troopers also assisted with another 155 vehicles that went into the ditch.

There was also eight semis that jackknifed.