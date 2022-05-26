State Patrol Gets Training in Communication

CAMP RIPLEY -- The Minnesota State Patrol is getting training in effective communication.

Through June 16th, State Patrol officers will attend regional training seminars about First Amendment considerations and interacting with the media.

Camp Ripley hosted the training for dozens of central Minnesota officers Thursday. Colonel Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, says the training is very timely.

The unprecedented civil unrest over the past two years was difficult for all involved, including media and law enforcement. The State Patrol always learns from these incidents and looks for ways to help us better serve the community and work with the media in their coverage efforts.

Mickey Osterreicher, general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association, provided the training. He’s a national expert on law enforcement media relations. As a lawyer, Mr. Osterreicher is actively involved in such issues as: cameras in the courtroom, the federal shield law, media access, public photography, anti-paparazzi statutes, drone photography, copyright, fair use and orphan works.

The training seminars will continue in Bemidji and Roseville in the coming weeks.