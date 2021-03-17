UPDATE: State Patrol Identifies Victim in I-94 Fatal Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash on Interstate 94.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says a semi was going east on Interstate 94 about two miles west of Sauk Centre when a Chevy Silverado pick-up was traveling west in the eastbound lanes. The vehicles hit head-on.

The pick-up driver, 78-year-old Bryan Withers of Osakis, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The semi driver, a 22-year-old man from Toronto, Canada, and his passenger were not hurt.

The crash happened at about 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app