LITCHFIELD -- A 36-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on collision with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Highway 22 south of Litchfield in Meeker County.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says 36-year-old Rick Braun of Stewart died in the crash.

The semi driver, 33-year-old Matthew Felegy of New London, was not hurt.