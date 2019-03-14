State Patrol: Car Hydroplanes Causing Crash

CLEAR LAKE -- Water on the highway caused a vehicle to go off the road. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 10 near Clear Lake.

A car driven by 25-year-old Jameelah Smith of Little Falls was in the left lane going west when it hydroplaned and collided with another vehicle in the right lane.

The driver of the vehicle in the right lane was 45-year-old Eric Freeman of St. Cloud. Freeman's vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Freeman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Smith was not hurt.