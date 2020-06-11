State Patrol: Belgrade Man Hurt After Multi Vehicle Crash

BUFFALO -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a Belgrade man crashed his vehicle into several cars Wednesday night in Wright County.

Fifty-seven-year-old Jesus Ortiz was going east on Highway 55 near 10th street southeast in Buffalo at about 7:30 p.m.

Ortiz's vehicle caused two collisions before causing a third collision. The first two collisions involved a Chevy Tahoe and a Ford F-150. The third collision with a Toyota Rav4 caused Otiz's vehicle to roll into the ditch resting on the railroad tracks.

Ortiz was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.