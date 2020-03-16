State Patrol: At Least Two Hurt in Crash on I-94

MONTICELLO -- At least two people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The patrol report says an SUV was traveling east when it crossed the median and rolled, coming to a stop in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The SUV's driver, 37-year-old Nathan Gibb of Monticello, was taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger, 35-year-old Juan Ramirez of Maple Grove, was also taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

There were two other passengers, an 18-year-old woman from Granite Falls and a 21-year-old woman from Clearwater. Their names and conditions have not been released, but State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says both suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol was likely a factor in the crash. Authorities are awaiting results from a blood alcohol draw.