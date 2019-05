UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to an extraordinary number of crashes Thursday and Friday.

From 5:00 a.m. Thursday through 9:30 a.m. Friday troopers recorded a total of 794 crashes statewide. Fifty-one people were hurt in those crashes, one seriously near Grand Rapids.

In addition, troopers also helped out with another 1,059 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch, and with 43 semis that jackknifed.