State Patrol: 4 People Died in Separate Crashes this Week

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to three deadly crashes in the past few days.

On Wednesday just before noon, there was a crash on Highway 65 in Aitkin county. Three vehicles were involved when one vehicle tried to pass another causing a head-on collision.

At least two people died in the crash. Seventy-five-year-old Sandra Erickson-Brown of Jacobson, Minnesota died along with her passenger 84-year-old Wayne Brown of Jacobson.

The driver of another car was a 23-year-old man from Brooklyn Park. His name has not been released.

Also on Wednesday at about 7:00 a.m., there was a deadly crash on eastbound Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. An SUV rolled causing one occupant to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver who died was not wearing his seatbelt. He was a 47-year-old man. His name and hometown have not been released yet.

On Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. a motorcycle driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in St. Paul.

Thirty-three-year-old Ahmed Safwat of Maplewood died at Regions Hospital.

