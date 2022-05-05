State Officers Will Help Minneapolis With Policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ State law enforcement officers will help Minneapolis with patrols as the city deals with a police force that has seen its ranks reduced in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

The arrangement announced Wednesday by city and state officials has state troopers patrolling city streets three nights a week beginning Thursday and agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helping local investigators.

Minneapolis will pay the State Patrol up to $400,000 and the BCA as much as $300,000 for their services.

The arrangements can be canceled at any time by either side, with 30 days' notice.