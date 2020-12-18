State: No New ICU Patients, 5 More Hospitalizations

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 65 deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday. Two of those deaths were in Stearns County and one in Benton County. The state's death toll is now at 4,723 since the pandemic began.

The good news is there were no new people admitted to the ICU yesterday in the state, and just five more people were admitted to the hospital statewide. Hospitalization levels have dropped to what they were back in early November.

There are an additional 2,737 positive cases with 65 of them in Stearns County, 55 in Sherburne County, and 19 in Benton County. The daily positivity rate is below 5 percent for the first time since late October.

The state has about 31,000 currently active cases of COVID-19.