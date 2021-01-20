State: All COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program Appointments Filled

ST. PAUL -- All of the COVID-19 vaccinations in a new pilot program have been spoken for this week.

The state of Minnesota says since noon Tuesday nearly 6,000 residents 65 years of age and older registered for their first and second doses of the vaccine. Additional appointments are reserved this week for almost 6,000 prekindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, school staff, and child care workers.

These folks with scheduled appointments will begin receiving their first vaccines at one of nine pilot clinics across the state Thursday through Saturday.

Access to more vaccines is expected to increase as the federal government provides more doses to Minnesotans in the weeks ahead.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app