Stanley E. Moeller, 76, St. Cloud

September 8, 1944 - December 31, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Stanley E. Moeller, age 76 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Estates at Roseville. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial with honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Stan was born on September 8, 1944 in St. Cloud to the late Edmund and Dorothy (Smith) Moeller. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Jean Halfman on September 28, 1968 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Stan was employed at Nahan Printing in St. Cloud since 1968. He lived in St. Cloud most of his life and was a member of St. Paul’s Parish, the St. Cloud VFW #428, Sauk Rapids American Legion #254, Disabled American Veterans and the Knights of Columbus Council #961. Stan also volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital and was a reserve officer for the St. Cloud Police Dept. for 17 years.

Stan enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching Gunsmoke and playing cards. Above all, Stan treasured spending time with his grandson, Ayden.

He is survived by his son, John and precious grandson, Ayden both of St. Cloud; sister, Anita (Steve) Warner of Blaine; brother, Ralph (Diane) Moeller of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean on January 30, 2017; and infant daughter, Mary.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.