Stanislawski Appointed to Tenth District

Stanislawski Appointed to Tenth District

Photo: Office of Governor Tim Walz

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, St. Stephen, Richmond, and Kimball has been promoted to the judge’s bench.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has appointed Kristi Stanislawski to District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth District.

Photo: Office of Governor Tim Walz
loading...

Stanislawski will be chambered in Elk River. Currently an attorney in St. Cloud, Stanislawski has served on the board of Central Minnesota Legal Services, volunteered with the Stearns-Benton County Pro-Bono Legal Clinic, and is actively involved with the St. Michael-Albertville Girls Basketball team.

Stanislawski will replace Mary Yunker on the bench.

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022

Filed Under: Minnesota tenth district Court
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON