Stanislawski Appointed to Tenth District

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, St. Stephen, Richmond, and Kimball has been promoted to the judge’s bench.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has appointed Kristi Stanislawski to District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth District.

Photo: Office of Governor Tim Walz

Stanislawski will be chambered in Elk River. Currently an attorney in St. Cloud, Stanislawski has served on the board of Central Minnesota Legal Services, volunteered with the Stearns-Benton County Pro-Bono Legal Clinic, and is actively involved with the St. Michael-Albertville Girls Basketball team.

Stanislawski will replace Mary Yunker on the bench.