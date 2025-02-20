Stacy L. Johnson, 42, Upsala

September 13, 1982 - February 18, 2025

Stacy Lynn Johnson, age 42, of Upsala went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Stacy’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Community Covenant Church in Upsala, MN. Pastor Steve Weihsmann will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to visit one hour before the service.

Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Stacy was born on September 13, 1982, in Little Falls, MN to Stu and Ingrid Johnson. She lived her short life in the Upsala area and graduated from Upsala High School in 2001. Stacy was known for her love of life, her big hugs, her huge smile, and her love for her family, her friends, and Jesus. And let’s not forget her love of professional wrestling!

Stacy always brought joy to everyone around her.

Stacy is survived by her parents, Stuart and Ingrid Johnson, of Upsala; brothers, Corey Johnson and Daniel (Vonda) Johnson both of Swanville; niece, Shelby Johnson of St. Cloud; grandmother, Eleanor Johnson, of Upsala; special fried, Chris Olson of Rice; great uncle and aunt, Virgil (Lucy) Stenholm, of Isanti; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Bernard (Mabel) Stenholm, Olaf (Edna) Bergren, Otto (Ethel) Johnson, Lizzie Johnson; grandparents, Ralph (Margaret) Johnson, Virginia “Ginny” Johnson, and Lloyd Johnson; and aunts, Mona Johnson and Beth Johnson.