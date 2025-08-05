Trial Begins for Man Accused of Fatal St. Cloud Stabbing

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The murder trial of a homeless man accused of stabbing another man to death is getting underway this week.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 25-year-old Marquis Fisher with two counts of 2nd-degree murder and one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Fisher is accused of stabbing 36-year-old Shane Brunner with a large hunting knife, killing him.

According to the criminal complaint, Fisher and Brunner of St. Cloud were at a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue North throughout the day on March 13th. That evening, St. Cloud Police officers arrived to find Brunner bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his lower back.

A witness told officers that Brunner and Fisher got into a fight. The witness said he saw Fisher with a large buck knife, but didn't see the actual stabbing. The witness said he stopped the fight by grabbing the knife and headbutting Fisher.

Fisher fled the scene, and the witness tended to Brunner until emergency responders arrived.

Officers recovered the knife at the scene.

Brunner was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. He died the following morning.

Multiple agencies helped search for Fisher, who was found the next morning.

Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday, with eight days set aside for the trial.

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard From woven lawn chairs to squeaky clotheslines, this photo gallery will take you back to a time of simple adventures, small chores, and sweet summer memories of Grandma and Grandpa's backyard. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz